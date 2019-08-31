Spartan football is back!

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The wait is over Spartan fans, football season is here!

The Michigan State Spartans took on the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes for their home opener and fans got to spend the day celebrating the first day of the season.

Meijer held what they call “Fan Fest,” right outside the stadium and welcomed Spartan fans of all ages. From games, to free food and some MSU gear, fans had all the essentials to kick off the season.

Vendors included the MSU Dairy Store and Meijer, alumni say there’s no place they’d rather be game day.

“It does feel like home and all the things here that they’ve touched on, maybe you met them before maybe you have not but that’s what’s fun, we all bond over that go green, go white,” said one fan, Terri Conway.

Also at the fan fest was the MSU Strolling Spartans Band who got to play for the crowd. One former tuba player on the MSU marching band says there’s a reason they have this day circled on their calendars.

“I have a wonderful opportunity now all three of my daughters attend Michigan State University, two of them are playing here today one is in the Spartan marching band, being able to see them interacting with the fans, watching the fans interact with us, that’s what we live for, this is why we come back every single year,” said Tim Draeger.

The Spartans went on to beat Tulsa 28-7.