SpartanNash looking to fill more than 1,000 openings in retail grocery stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – SpartanNash today announced a hiring initiative to fill more than 1,000 job openings in its retail grocery stores. Companywide, SpartanNash has additional openings throughout its warehouse distribution centers and corporate service centers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit careers.spartannash.com to learn more about SpartanNash, view store locations, and apply for available job opportunities, including specialty positions such as baristas, personal shoppers, deli clerks and meat apprentices. Candidates can also visit a local SpartanNash company-owned store to apply.

All positions offer flexible shifts for days, nights and weekends in addition to stable and consistent hours as an essential service provider in a growing sales environment. Numerous opportunities are available for long-term career growth and development, in addition to leadership opportunities in select markets.

“At SpartanNash, our success is driven by our family of nearly 19,000 associates,” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Yvonne Trupiano said. “Being in the business of ‘taking food places’ means we provide essential services to our customers and communities. We know that our associates are our most valuable asset and, now more than ever, are our frontline heroes. In turn, we are proud to provide competitive Total Rewards benefits; training, development and advancement opportunities; and a commitment to cultivate relationships based on respect, integrity, teamwork and trust to build a winning culture.”

SpartanNash has been named a Best Brightest Company to Work For® in West Michigan and the nation since 2013. SpartanNash is also a Military Friendly® and veteran-friendly company.