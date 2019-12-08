Spartans to go bowling in Big Apple, face Wake Forest

After playing bowl games in California each of the last two years, Michigan State will close this season on the East Coast.

The Spartans (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) will play Wake Forest (8-4, 4-4 ACC) in the Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN) at Yankee Stadium in New York, it was announced Sunday. It will be both programs’ first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, which is in its 10th year.

“We’re excited about representing the Big Ten in the Pinstripe Bowl against a high quality ACC opponent in Wake Forest,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a Pinstripe Bowl press release.

According to our media partners at MLive, this will be the first meeting between Michigan State and Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons started the season 5-0 and won seven of their first eight but dropped three of their last four to close the regular season. That span included a 52-3 loss at No. 3 Clemson and a 39-30 overtime defeat at Syracuse last week.

Coach Mark Dantonio has led the Spartans to a bowl game in 12 of his 13 seasons. They beat Washington State 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego two years ago and lost 7-6 to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara last season.