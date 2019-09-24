UPDATE: Speaker of House announces formal impeachment probe into Trump

On this Sept. 12, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington. The good news is that it doesn’t look like a bitterly polarized Washington will stumble into another government shutdown. But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there’s scant evidence that power sharing in the U.S. Capitol will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WLNS/AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces that the House is moving forward with official impeachment inquiry, says ‘no one is above the law’



Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.



The probe will focus on reports that Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to help investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

President Trump’s actions have taken us to this moment where the opening of an impeachment inquiry is necessary to defend the rule of law. If the President of the United States used his office to pressure a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, it is unlawful and an abuse of power. In doing so, the President has put America’s national security at risk in order to advance his own narrow personal interests. Sadly, this is only the latest action by this President, who has regularly lied to the American people, obstructed both justice and congressional oversight and ignored the Constitution. says Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, in a written statement

Given the deeply troubling allegations before us, the Administration must turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress so we can evaluate the facts. As a former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve and now serving on Senate Armed Services Committee, I know there’s nothing more important than protecting our national security. I support the House taking actions that they deem necessary to get the facts and meet their constitutional oversight responsibility. said U.S. Senator Gary Peters in a written statement to WLNS

The president tweeted within minutes of the announcement.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump, who was meeting with world leaders at the United Nations, called the impending inquiry a “witch hunt” and predicted it would be a “positive for me.”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Just before Pelosi’s announcement, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck called for a resolution for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to Congress on the Senate floor.

WATCH: I am asking the Senate to pass a simple resolution calling for the whistleblower complaint to be provided to Congress as required by law.



The only reason for a Senator to object would be to shield the Pres. @realDonaldTrump’s conduct from scrutiny https://t.co/lUrNirjkfK — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 24, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, said Tuesday that the whistleblower wants to speak with the panel and could testify as soon as this week.

We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so.



We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 24, 2019

Trump has suggested he brought up Biden and his son Hunter in the phone call as part of discussions over corruption in Ukraine — despite no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either man. He also confirmed on Tuesday that he ordered advisers to freeze the military aid to Ukraine in the days before the phone call, prompting Democrats to charge that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on Biden.



Trump has sought to implicate Biden and his son in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.



Biden said Congress must use its full constitutional authority to investigate Trump’s actions and if the president doesn’t cooperate he’ll leave lawmakers “with no choice but to initiate impeachment.” If that happens, Biden said, it will be a tragedy of Trump’s own making.