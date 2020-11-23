Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield responds to Board of Canvassers vote to certify election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield today responded to the Michigan Board of Canvassers’ vote to certify the election.

“The Board fulfilled its legal duties today in certifying the results, and now our democratic process can move forward. This is America at work.

“I am also glad the conspiracy theories pushed by far too many Democrats and some talking heads in the media for attention and personal or political gain have finally been put to rest. As we have been saying consistently for weeks, the Legislature will uphold the law and respect this result as it works to improve the process for next time. That includes continuing our work in the House and Senate Oversight committees getting answers for the many people across our state who are concerned about the integrity of the process and giving them the peace of mind they deserve. That too is America at work.”