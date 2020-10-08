Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield responds to plots against Michigan government

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield responded on Twitter Thursday to the plot by militia members to target Governor Whitmer and other law enforcement officials.

Violence has no place in politics. Ever. It’s never a solution to disagreements. The people who targeted @GovWhitmer and police officers are un-American. Justice should be swift and severe. It’s time to send a message that violence will not be tolerated. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) October 8, 2020

A total of 13 men were charged, seven by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the other six by the U.S. Attorney, Andrew Birge in federal court.

The six men charged in federal court plotted for months, consulting and training with members of a group that federal authorities described as a militia, and undertaking rehearsals in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit.

Four planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

The six men charged in federal court were arrested Wednesday night and face up to life in prison if convicted. They were due in court Thursday. Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney in western Michigan, called them “violent extremists.”

