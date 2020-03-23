Special agents assigned to Michigan price-gouging investigations

Sparrow Hospital and McLaren are asking for donations of medical and sanitizing supplies.

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Michigan..medical supplies are in high demand and short supply.

Lysol wipes, face mask, gloves.

People in the community are stepping up and helping out.

"There is only so much we can do right now, so trying to figure out. What it is we can do to help and doing it as best as we can." Said Jamie Bates, donated supplies.

McLaren Hospital says they are seeing a shortage of hand sanitizer, wipes and goggles.

Items they need the most, especially during these times.

"We are adequately supplied to care for our current volume that we are seeing, but because we don't know when this is going to an end. We are welcoming all additional donations." Said John Patterson, Vice President of Support Services

With Governor Whitmer's "Stay at Home" Order, McLaren will continue to collect supplies, but they would prefer if people call ahead.

Sparrow Hospital is still unsure if they are going to continue to collect supplies.