Special Olympics Michigan to return this summer, in-person and virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Special Olympics Michigan announced via Facebook that the 2021 State Summer Games will return for an in-person and virtual hybrid competition event.

In person events will include Athletics (Track) on July 16, this will be a qualifier for the 2022 USA games. The Bocce event will take place on July 17.

The virtual competitions will encompass Athletics, Fitness, Developmental Athletics, and Gymnastics.

For more information on events, competitions, and locations- visit their website here.