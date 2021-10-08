Speeding motorcyclist caught by MSP after fleeing

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Vermontville man is currently being lodged at the Eaton County Jail after attempts to flee a trooper.

Around 8:00 a.m. this morning, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hometown Security Team made multiple attempts to stop a speeding motorcyclist.

According to a tweet from MSP First District, The man attempted to evade police by going down a dirt road in Windsor Township, subsequently running into nearby woods.

Police set up a perimeter around the woods, with a K-9 eventually locating the 44-year-old suspect.