Spending bill would boost funding for Great Lakes cleanup

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A cleanup program for the Great Lakes would receive a funding boost under a spending bill moving toward enactment in Congress.

The House approved the measure Tuesday and sent it to the Senate, where a vote is expected later this week. It includes $320 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The program deals with long-term environmental problems such as toxic pollution in harbors and river mouths, loss of wildlife habitat, invasive species and runoff that causes harmful algae blooms. The initiative received $475 million in 2010 and about $300 million annually since then.

