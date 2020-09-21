Springport Schools move to online classes after students test positive for COVID-19

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — Springport School District is moving to virtual classes beginning today, Monday September 21 through at least Friday, October 2 following several confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.

The Jackson County Health Department is working with school staff and individuals affected to identify and contact those at highest risk of infection. With evidence of community spread, community mitigation strategies and restrictions are in place to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible.

The Jackson County Health Department has begun case investigation and contact tracing of infected individuals and those who may have been in close contact with individuals when they were contagious.

Public Health Nurses will continue their investigation into the spread of COVID-19 and may provide guidance to you or your children if anyone had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual at the school.

Please monitor your child or children for symptoms if they attended in person classes at any school in Sport School District during the week of 09/14/2020. The most common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever. Take a temperature twice a day, AM and PM

 Coughing  Headache  Sore throat

 Runny nose or congestion  Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

If symptoms develop, please call the Jackson County Health Department or your primary care provider and discuss the symptoms and next steps.

Please visit www.Springportschools.net to see school communications from the district regarding virtual learning, course material pick-ups, food distribution, and other school related updates.

For COVID-19 testing in Jackson County, you can contact the Henry Ford COVID-19 Patient Hotline at (517)205-6100, or the Center for Family Health Hotline at (517)748-5363.

Please visit www.mijackson.org/hd and visit the COVID-19 information page for information on the spread of COVID-19 throughout Jackson County. For resources on how to stay safe during the pandemic, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus and CDC.gov/coronavirus. ###