ST. JOHNS, Mich. — St. Johns Biggby employees will be heading to the Biggby National Summit to celebrate winning the 2020 Mid-Michigan Store of the Year award.

The St. Johns Biggby location will be closing at 2:00 p.m. today so that employees can celebrate being the top Biggby location.

In a Facebook post they write, “Thank you, for making us who we are, and for trusting us to serve you as a top store in the BIGGBY system.”