St. John’s Fire Department issues a burning ban

ST. JOHN’S, Mich. (WLNS) — The St. Johns Fire Department has issued a ban on any outdoor burning until further notice.

The announcement comes after dry conditions contributed to multiple grass and field fires in Mid-Michigan in the past week.

The ban applies to those with an annual burn permit.

The ban is in effect for the fire department’s entire coverage area which includes Bingham Township, Greenbush Township, the east half of Bengal Township, and the City of St. Johns.

