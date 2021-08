ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — A Facebook post from the St. Johns Police Department asks anyone with information on the mural along the FMCIS Rail Trail to reach out to authorities.

The mural runs across the FMCIS Rail Trail under Business 127.

The graffiti features a swastika along with and profane expression.

Anyone with information about the individual(s) can call (989) 224-6721.