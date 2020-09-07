St. Johns Public Schools on hold due to COVID-19 rates

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – The St. Johns Public Schools will not reopen for classes until at least Monday, September 14.

A message Sunday from Superintendent Mark Palmer explained that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County is behind the decision to delay online and in-person classes one week.

Test rates in the county have risen to 5.2% positive, above the threshold of 5% for the district to postpone classes.

Families in the district may pick up free breakfast and lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the High School Athletic entrance.