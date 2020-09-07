St. Johns Public Schools on hold due to COVID-19 rates

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOHNS, Mich (WLNS) – The St. Johns Public Schools will not reopen for classes until at least Monday, September 14.

A message Sunday from Superintendent Mark Palmer explained that a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County is behind the decision to delay online and in-person classes one week.

Test rates in the county have risen to 5.2% positive, above the threshold of 5% for the district to postpone classes.

Families in the district may pick up free breakfast and lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the High School Athletic entrance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar