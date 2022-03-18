LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that $3,366,000 of federal funding will go towards expanding mental health and addiction services provided by the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.

Funds will be used to establish a Crisis Stabilization Unit, which aims to provide short-term help to those in need.

The Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties is transforming the way we deliver behavioral health services in the Greater Lansing area. This investment will help make sure no person has to sit in jail or the emergency room when what they really need is immediate mental health or addiction services.” U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow

The Unit’s goal is to divert people out of jails and emergency rooms and into necessary treatment.