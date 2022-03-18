LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow announced Friday that $3,366,000 of federal funding will go towards expanding mental health and addiction services provided by the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties.
Funds will be used to establish a Crisis Stabilization Unit, which aims to provide short-term help to those in need.
The Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties is transforming the way we deliver behavioral health services in the Greater Lansing area. This investment will help make sure no person has to sit in jail or the emergency room when what they really need is immediate mental health or addiction services.”U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow
The Unit’s goal is to divert people out of jails and emergency rooms and into necessary treatment.
Senator Stabenow has been a tireless champion of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Model and of adequately funding and sustaining behavioral health services. As a CCBHC Expansion Grantee and State CCBHC Demonstration Project Site serving the Capital Area of Michigan, we offer an array of crisis and specialty behavioral health services to the community. To take another important step toward better serving the needs of the community, we submitted a community project proposal to Senator Stabenow’s office for start-up of a Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) for the Capital Area. Increased demand, coupled with a shortage of local and state community psychiatric hospital beds, has put a strain on our existing Crisis Services Units, on hospital emergency departments, and has added to the incarceration of individuals with serious, untreated mental health issues. Establishment of a CSU will allow us to reposition, enhance and expand the existing youth and adult Crisis Services, offering a secure environment where individuals can immediately begin treatment. We are excited and ready to accelerate our planning efforts to make this a reality for our community and grateful to Senator Stabenow for her unwavering support for the overall health and well-being of all Michigan Citizens.”
Sara Lurie, Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham CEO