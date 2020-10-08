Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Leslie elementary school

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — Leslie Public Schools announced a staff member at Woodworth Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

This staff member did have contact with both students and staff and has not been in the school since Friday, October 2.

In conversations with the Ingham County Health Department and Jackson County Health Department, they have determined at this time, no students, faculty, or staff members are requested to quarantine.

If you are required to quarantine because of exposure, you will be contacted.

If your child does not qualify as close contact, you will not be contacted.

The staff member is feeling well and will remain in isolation at home until cleared by the Health Department to return to work and regular practices.