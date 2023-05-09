OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents expressed frustration Tuesday night surrounding the long-awaited housing and business development at the four corners of Okemos

On Tuesday, developers heard from residents and Meridian Township leaders who asked several questions about the stalled project, and at times, things got heated.

Township leaders said the project has been in the works since 2018, and after five long years, they’re upset the lots are still sitting empty.

Developers responded, saying they’re dealing with environmental cleanup from several demolished businesses that used to sit at the intersection of Okemos and Hamilton roads, and that’s caused a delay, as well as current interest rates and needing to upgrade utilities lines and roads in the area.

“This board has been working with you and has bent over backward for you with grants and money and we have even used our congressman to take care of infrastructure since 2018,” said Meridian Township Board Treasurer Phil Deschaine.

Developers say since initial approval, there has been heavy investment in preparing the site for the project that is estimated to be $96 million dollars.

“I don’t know of any project of this scale or any project in the township where you are making a developer pay for all the public infrastructure,” said Eric Helzer, with Advanced Redevelopment Solutions.

The developers now say construction on the scaled-down project is set to begin in the spring or summer of 2024 and should be completed in 2027.