Stand up for Rosa Parks: Statue in Grand Rapids for 10 years

DETROIT, UNITED STATES: United States Vice President Al Gore (L) presents Rosa Parks the Congessional Medal of Honor at a ceremony 28 Noember 1999 in Detroit, MI. Mrs. Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama in December of 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man. The Congessional Medal of Honor is the highest honor that the United States government can bestow on an individual. AFP PHOTO/Jeff KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who pushed for a statue of Rosa Parks in downtown Grand Rapids says the symbol of resistance against racism is needed now more than ever.

Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, in a very visible protest.

More than a decade ago, Armond Robinson, a member of Grand Rapids’ community relations board, said the city needed a monument to the civil rights figurehead. The city commissioned Ed Dwight, America’s first black astronaut, to create the statue. Robinson, who is 90, says racism remains prevalent today.