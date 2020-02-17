Stand up for Rosa Parks: Statue in Grand Rapids for 10 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man who pushed for a statue of Rosa Parks in downtown Grand Rapids says the symbol of resistance against racism is needed now more than ever.
Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, in a very visible protest.
More than a decade ago, Armond Robinson, a member of Grand Rapids’ community relations board, said the city needed a monument to the civil rights figurehead. The city commissioned Ed Dwight, America’s first black astronaut, to create the statue. Robinson, who is 90, says racism remains prevalent today.