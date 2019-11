Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, right celebrates his 39-yard reception for a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

Looking to attend the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game?

The Detroit Lions have released standing room-only tickets for the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.

Tickets cost $85 each and the maximum amount of tickets you can purchase is 10 tickets. To get your seats now, visit DetroitLions.com.

Fans can also arrive early when gates open at 10:30 a.m. for what’s called “DTE Power Hour,” and includes a meet-and-greet with the Lions’ players and cheerleaders.