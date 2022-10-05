EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley, along with the provost and the head of the Faculty Senate, are asking the MSU Board of Trustees to halt its investigation into the former head of the business school.

We’re also learning some new details about what prompted that dean’s removal.

6 News got its hands on three letters from Stanley and other leaders at the university to the trustees.

They’re asking the trustees to end their probe into the removal of Dr. Sanjay Gupta as dean of the business school over the summer.

Those letters were prompted by the law firm that’s been hired by the trustees, who are now asking members of the faculty to answer questions in their investigation.

The letters say that the investigation is looking into “academic management matters outside the purview of the board.”

They’re also afraid it might hamper the university’s own investigation into the matter by the Office of Institutional Equity.

The provost’s letter says that ‘Dr. Gupta himself indicated that during the week following the April 22 incident, faculty and students contacted him about the event to share information aligned with the OIE notification about the event, which included alleged intoxication, inappropriate dancing, and touching. Dr. Gupta acknowledged that he did not report this information.”

That’s the first time we’re hearing about the specifics behind what prompted Gupta to lose his job as dean.

We’ll let you know if or how the MSU Board of Trustees responds.

You can view the letters below.