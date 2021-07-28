Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry service to provide transportation for Bridge Walk

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry will offer transportation for walkers participating in the Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge walk on September 6.

Participants are still able to walk the entire bridge for the walk this year but they either must arrange their own transportation back to the other side or they have to walk the entire length back before noon.

“Star Line is a great option for those who choose to walk the entire span,” said Jerry Fetty, CEO of Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet® Ferry. “Participants can walk the bridge and take a Star Line ferry boat back to their starting city, or they can hop on one of the earlier departures and walk the bridge back to their starting city.”

There is a limited amount of tickets available for the ferry service for the bridge walk which can be purchased online. Tickets for adults are $20, children ages (5-12) cost $10 and children under 5 can ride for free but online reservations are recommended.

“The Labor Day Bridge Walk is one of Michigan’s largest and most iconic events, and we’re honored to be able to support those who look forward to the only day of the year they can walk our spectacular bridge,” Fetty said.

The bridge walk is free and begins at 7:00 A.M. with no one permitted to start the walk after 11:30 A.M.