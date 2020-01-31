Start your engines: The International 500 Snowmobile Race starts Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A temporary traffic signal is being taken down at the intersection of Parnall Road and Clinton Way at the entrance and exit ramps to U.S. 127 south.

The removal begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 and could last through Sunday, Feb. 9, per a Michigan Department of Transportation news release.

One of four lanes on Parnall Road will close as crews uninstall the light, per MDOT.

The signal was put in place in early 2019, since the intersection was part of the detour for the Cooper Street bridge closure over I-94, according to a report from our media partners at MLive.

Traffic was detoured to Parnall Road, south on U.S. 127 to I-94. A new Cooper Street bridge opened in December.