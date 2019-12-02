Starving dog abandoned in Eaton County

A reward is now being offered for information in an animal cruelty case in Eaton County.

The emaciated female dog was found in Windsor Township on Holt Highway near Bailey Road.

According to Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich the dog, believed to be a mastiff-mixed breed, is an adult female.

Sheriff Reich says a $100 reward is being offered for information in the case.

The dog is not wearing a collar.

She does have distinctive white markings on her paws.







The dog was found near the body of another female that had apparently been hit and killed by a car.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office believes the dogs were dumped near where they were found and are not from the local area.

The Eaton County Animal Control and Capital Area Humane Society are working together to provide care and help the dog recover.

Anyone who recognizes this dog or has information about who the owner(s) of these dogs are should call Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755 or the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.