State adds 236 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in past day

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan officials are reporting four deaths and 236 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 63,497, with a death toll of 5,915.

The Health Department is reporting about 51,000 patients confirmed sick with the coronavirus have recovered as of Friday, up 1,809 from the previous week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a live news conference Tuesday afternoon to update the COVID-19 situation in Michigan. You can watch the governor live online at wlns.com and on WLNS-TV 6 beginning at 3:00 p.m.