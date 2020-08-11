State adds 796 confirmed COVID-19 cases as global total reaches 20M

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 88,756 total coronavirus cases and 6,264 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

That number is an increase of 796 cases and seven deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number Tuesday afternoon. Monday the department confirmed 87,960 cases and 6,257 deaths.

Globally, it took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has declined in recent weeks but is still running high at over 54,000, versus almost 59,000 in India and nearly 44,000 in Brazil.

The severe and sustained crisis in the U.S. — over 5 million cases and 163,000 deaths, easily the highest totals of any country — has dismayed and surprised many around the world, given the nation’s vaunted scientific ingenuity and the head start it had over Europe and Asia to prepare.