State agencies preparing for the worst if coronavirus is confirmed in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is staying proactive on the coronavirus threat as she opened the state emergency center last week and appointed four new task forces this week to address the economic, educational and health implications of this disease if it hits here.

The Senate GOP leader says the state may have to budget more money if needed but he is more concerned about the media and its “over-blown” coverage of the deaths and the possible panic.

Meanwhile, Democrats are blaming the president for his handling of the issue.

There are no confirmed cases so far but the state continues to monitor a handful of residents who are self quarantined after possible exposure to the virus