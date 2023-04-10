Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has allocated $4.7 million in grants to help address “talent shortages.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is asking businesses throughout the state to apply for funding, $4.7 million in funding, to be exact.

The request for proposals comes from the Sector Strategies Employer-Led Collaborative initiative.

Employer-led collaboratives, according to LEO, are “a group of businesses coming together to solve a common or shared workforce problem.”

Collaboratives bring together employers, training institutions, and a variety of other partners to fill talent gaps.

LEO Director Susan Corbin said the funding support Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI New Economy plan.

“Workers will receive the training and support they need to secure a brighter future for themselves, their families and their communities,” Corbin continued.

Those interested in applying are encouraged by LEO to focus on priority jobs support to the federal government’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

LEO specified that funding priority is being given to the following fields: construction and extraction; installation, maintenance and repair; production; and transportation and material moving.

Other Michigan industries being considered for funding are agri-business, energy, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing (outside of Automobile and mobility) and outdoor recreation/hospitality are also eligible to apply.

Proposal submissions are due by May 8, and winners will be announced on June 23.