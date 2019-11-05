State attorney general files appeal in Line 5 lawsuit

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a week after a Michigan judge ruled in favor of a deal that shuts down Line 5 and puts in a replacement pipeline, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an appeal today.

Judge Michael Kelly of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled last Thursday that the state Legislature did not violate the Michigan Constitution last year by approving a deal between former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc.

While I disagree with Judge Kelly’s decision, I appreciate how promptly he addressed this case and issued his opinion. This is just the first step in the court process, and I am more resolved than ever to continue this fight on behalf of the people of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

The Claim of Appeal was filed today in the Court of Appeals. Under the court’s rules the state’s brief would be filed within 56 days, Enbridge’s response is due 35 days after the state’s brief, and the state’s reply is due 21 days after that. The court would then set a date for oral argument.

The ruling in this case does not impact another lawsuit by the attorney general to decommission Line 5. That case is currently before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James Jamo. Remaining briefs in that case are due November 12 and December 10.

