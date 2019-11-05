State attorney general files appeal in Line 5 lawsuit

Veteran's Day is November 11th and several groups and businesses are already starting to show their appreciation.

Case Credit Union in East Lansing offered all kinds of services to help those who've served our country.

"Vulnerable." said Dereck Rosenberg, Veteran.

That is Dereck Rosenburg explaining how he feels when someone tried to steal his credit card information.

"Recently I had somebody put a Victoria's Secret charge, well try to put a Victoria's Secret charge on my master card. Fortunately there wasn't enough money on my card." said Rosenburg.

Dereck was stationed in Germany during the 70's.

He never thought he would be dealing with something like this..at this age.

"I've been usually good about avoiding stuff like that, but it does seem like I get a lot of mail and a lot of phone calls from numbers I don't recognize." Rosenburg added.

Dereck took advantage of all the services available at the Credit Union, but he was focused on a particular topic.

"I may stop by legal and talk to them about adopting." Rosenburg added.

7 years ago, Dereck got legal custody of 2 girls who are wards of the state.

"Divinity is a straight A student, I love to talk about that. We've had some problems in school with Harmony, but this year she's thriving she's doing really well." Rosenburg added.

Dereck says these girls already feel like they are his, but he wants to make it official.

"It'll make them feel like they belong..not having to go in front of the judge every year" said Rosenburg.