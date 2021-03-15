State awards $3.6 million for invasive species prevention and management projects

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan awarded a total of $3.6 million in grants for invasive species prevention and management projects.

Here’s a list of the following projects that received grants.

MSU grants (more than $500,000)

Michigan The Midwest Invasive Species Information Network (MISIN)– Bridging the gap and closing the loop on invasive species data, MISIN is dedicated to finding highly effective ways to maintain engagement among researchers, land management agencies, regional communities and governments and private landowners in support of the stewardship process through the detection and management of invasive species. Amos Ziegler Michigan State University Statewide $231,900

Beech bark disease and beech leaf disease; distribution, impacts and management consequences MSU will re-visit 62 sites established in 2003, quantify beech bark disease impacts on overstory trees and regeneration, and assess presence of beech leaf disease symptoms. Recently invaded sites will be similarly evaluated. Molecular analysis of foliage samples will provide information on distribution of the invasive nematode associated with BLD. Deborah McCullough Michigan State University Multiple (20+ Counties) $ 334,900

Ingham & Jackson grants

Increasing Mid-Michigan CISMA’s capacity to provide invasive species outreach, prevention, monitoring and management The Mid-Michigan CISMA will increase invasive species management capacity with a strike team that will address terrestrial and aquatic priority species including Michigan Watch List species European frogbit. Monitoring, education, signage and training will increase awareness and reduce the spread of invasive species in mid-Michigan. (Michelle Beloskur Ingham Conservation District Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia Counties $ 60,000)

Invasive species management and outreach within the Jackson, Lenawee and Washtenaw region Early detection and rapid response to watch list species and outreach are the focus of JLW CISMA priorities. We will continue to survey for European frog-bit, red swamp crayfish and other watch list species, and provide assistance with species identification, management, and offer training seminars. (Shikha Singh Jackson Conservation District Jackson, Lenawee, Washtenaw Counties $ 76,200)