State Capitol reopens for tours

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When was the last time you stood on the glass floor of the Michigan State Capitol rotunda and looked up at the stars at the top of the dome?

Now you can, again.

Public tours have been reinstated after being suspended due the coronavirus pandemic.

There are new social distancing procedures in place during the tours, which are offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Guided tours are limited to ten people and single use self-guided tourbooks are also available.

You can learn more about the new tour regulations online.