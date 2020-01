The Lansing Catholic Cougar football team is being feted today at the State Capitol.

The team won the MHSAA Division 5 title in November with a 31-17 win over Almont High School.

Today’s reception is being held from noon – 1:45 p.m. in the Speaker’s Library in the State Capitol.

It is being hosted by Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and members of the Michigan Legislative Capitol Caucus are expected to attend.