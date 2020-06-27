State: COVID-19 death rate jumps in past day, cases top 63,000

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan’s confirmed coronavirus cases and resulting deaths continue to increase.

State health officials on Saturday, June 27, report 314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths over the last 24 hours, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

For comparison, Friday saw an increase of 389 confirmed cases and one more death from its prior 24 hours.

The additions brought the state’s confirmed case total to 63,009 with 5,907 deaths tied to COVID-19.