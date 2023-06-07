LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With an election less than a year away, state House Democrats released advertising naming Republicans who voted against gun laws.

Despite the call out, a pro-gun lobby group is considering recalling Democrats who voted in favor of gun safety.

If successful, the recall could give the Republicans control.

6 News pollster Bernie Porn thinks potential recallers have a tougher assignment since the majority of voters support the measures that six Republicans didn’t support, including NRA voters.

“The NRA member support is not as strong as it use to be,” explained EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn. “They are not representing their members based on our polling data on that issue.”

According to the pollster, a recall doesn’t stand a chance.

In the advertisement, Democrats brought up the February 13 shooting at Michigan State University.

Three of the six ads are aimed at Oakland County Republicans, including one who represents the Oxford school district.