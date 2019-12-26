State files lawsuit against alleged puppy mill

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Attorney Generals office filed a lawsuit last week against a Hillsdale County puppy mill operator.



The lawsuit filed against Paul Steury is a follow-up to an investigation that stemmed from allegations by the Monroe County Animal Control and the Humane Society of the United States.



The complaints alleged that Steury was selling sick puppies and adult dogs and providing false documentation of the breed, age, health, and vaccination histories.



While being questioned during investigative testimony, Steury admitted to killing at least six young dogs simply because he could not sell them, according to a press release by the Attorney Generals office.

In many Michigan households, pets are treated as another member of the family. Puppy mill operators cannot continue to boldly take advantage of Michigan consumers and their love for animals with no regard for the health or welfare of the dogs they’re selling. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Puppy mills are not regulated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.



33 dogs have been recovered from Steury by the Michigan Humane Society.

One of the cruelest elements of the puppy mill industry is that it reduces these amazing companion animals into a commodity – a thing to profit from rather than a being that can experience join and pain in similar ways to humans. Michigan Humane Society President and CEO Matt Pepper

The Attorney General alleges that Steury used unlawful tactics which include deceiving consumers.