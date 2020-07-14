State GOP leaders push back on Governor’s mask orders

The top Republican in the Michigan House says that Governor Gretchen Whitmer is wrong to impose a mask requirement on Michigan Businesses.

6 News Reporter asked House GOP Speaker Chatfield, “do you support the governor’s $500 fine for not masking up?

“I don’t,” Chatfield said.

Chatfield was hearing for this first-time reports of a shooting death associated with the mandatory mask up order from the governor.

But as for the governors’ masking mandate, he believes there is a difference of opinion on whether the masks are effective

“I choose to wear a mask when I’m in a public space the vast majority of the time. I don’t want to offend people who are around me and I do believe it could actually reduce the rate that the virus could be transferred,” Chatfield said.

But having said that, he believes the governor should defer the mask decision to the locals.

“I think we should support our small businesses and give them the opportunity to protect their employees and make these decisions at the local level,” Chatfield said.

As for asking local businesses to “police” this order is unfair.

“It is absolutely unfair to ask the owners of our small businesses across the state to be the police and the enforcement mechanism for the mask order,” Chatfield said.

The Governor and the GOP Speaker of the House will agree to disagree on this one.