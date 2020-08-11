State health department and U-M partner to evaluate Michigan’s maternal infant health program

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan Youth Policy Lab have been awarded a grant to conduct an evaluation of Michigan’s Maternal Infant Health Program, the state’s largest evidence-based home visiting program.

The study will support Michigan’s efforts to improve maternal and infant health, and help reduce disparities in health outcomes.

According to a the Centers for Disease control, Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy- and childbirth-related causes than white women.

Black families and communities have been working for a long time ttrying to make pregnancy and birth safe, but the pandemic could be putting Black mothers at a higher risk.

“Many of the reasons that are cited for the higher Black maternal mortality rate and the higher rate of COVID-19 in the Black community are the same,” said Dr. Heather Irobunda, an OB-GYN at NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx. “The core of these reasons stem from systemic racism that lead to higher rates of underlying disease like hypertension or diabetes, which can increase the risk of death not only from COVID-19 but also pregnancy-related deaths.”

Home visiting programs could offer one solution.

“Effective home visiting programs help kids grow up healthier,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director. “Careful program evaluation can help us to make our home visiting programs more effective.”

Michigan’s infant and maternal mortality rates are higher than the national average, with significant racial disparities in key maternal and infant health indicators. These outcomes stem from systemic racism and poverty that have created disparities in access to care, quality of care, and social determinants of health.

A 2018 study found that black mothers are more likely than any other race to lose their babies. That rate increases for black mothers with higher education, whereas it decreases for white mothers who are more educated

Within the Michigan Maternal Infant Health Program, families voluntarily partner with a team of registered nurses, licensed social workers, registered dieticians, lactation consultants and infant mental health specialists to improve outcomes for moms, babies and their families. The program serves more than 15,000 Medicaid-eligible pregnant women and 20,000 infants annually.

MDHHS and the Youth Policy Lab will use the grant understand the program’s impact on maternal health, birth outcomes and health care use to identify effective strategies to increase participation and to advance practices to improve maternal and infant health.

Additionally, nearly $350,000 will go directly to local Maternal Infant Health Program agencies to hire community health workers to conduct outreach to pregnant and/or parenting families of newborns.

The University of Michigan Youth Policy Lab helps community and government agencies make better decisions by measuring what really works.

The grant was provided to the University of Michigan and state health department by Arnold Ventures. Arnold Ventures is a Houston-based philanthropy.