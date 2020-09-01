Here’s why the state health department will no longer update COVID-19 numbers on Sundays

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will no longer be updating the daily COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sundays beginning Sunday, September 6.

The state health department said weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing, according to a statement in a MDHHS press release.

“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”

The state health department focuses its review of trends on the number of reports for each date that individuals experienced the onset of symptoms and not the daily reported cases which represent the day test results were received.

Onset date reporting is shown on the MI Safe Start Map as well the Daily Cases by Status report on the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website and this reporting will not be affected by this change.

Sunday and Monday data will both be reported on Mondays, including Labor Day. This change will not affect the department’s ability to provide onset date information for COVID-19 cases.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.