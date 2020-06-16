State health officials report 125 new cases and 18 new deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 125 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.

That brings the total cases to 60,189 and deaths to 5,790.

Yesterday, only 2 deaths were reported, the lowest in the past two months of the pandemic.

It was also the same day that Michigan’s beauty industry went back into business after months of being closed due to the pandemic.

Cristi Carpenter is a licensed nail technician at Plenty of Polish in Lansing and is one of the many people across the state getting ready to open their doors.

“A lot of us are already booked you know at least a couple of weeks out, people are anxious to get in, we’re trying to get people called back as soon as possible, I’m sure Monday the phones will really be ringing off the hook,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says she has even taken extra precautions.

“I’ve taken 3 online courses, in health and disease control, sanitation…Covid-9 certification, the regular certification and the committed to health and safety,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says she’s putting health and safety first and hope her clients do too.

“Our clients matter and we want you to be safe and we’re going to be safe and please don’t come in if you have any symptoms,” said Carpenter.

Compared to other states such as North Carolina, Florida and Texas, Michigan’s coronavirus case totals have been declining while those south- southwestern states’ case totals have been rising.

Last week, South Carolina and Florida showed their highest daily number of coronavirus cases. Arizona’s average daily cases nearly tripled in two weeks. And Texas had its four worst days so far for hospitalizations, CBS News reported.

Additionally, a coronavirus model once used by the White House now projects more than 200,000 Americans could die of COVID-19 by October 1. The prediction went up by more than 30,000 since last week.

As of Tuesday, more than 116,000 people in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus, and the death toll is still growing by hundreds per day. Infection rates and hospitalizations are rising in numerous states as businesses open up and people drop precautions.

According to the latest model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a research institute once utilized by the White House for coronavirus projections, another 85,000 or so deaths are now projected by October 1.

IHME’s interactive projections show that by October 1, deaths from the coronavirus in the United States could reach anywhere from 171,000 to 270,000, with a likely figure in between of about 201,129. Daily deaths from the coronavirus are expected to begin rising again in September, after they started to plateau nationwide this month for the first time.

According to the IHME, “rising mobility and premature relaxation of social distancing in some states are the main reasons” for the projected increase.

For more information surrounding COVID-19, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.