Michigan COVID deaths spike to largest number in almost 3 weeks

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 225 new cases and 26 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Michigan. It’s the largest daily increase in the number of deaths this month.

That brings the state total cases to 60,618 and total COVID-19 deaths to 5,818.

The 26 deaths are the largest single day total in Michigan since May 30th, when there were 27.

For the past week, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan have only been in the single digits.

Yesterday in a news conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan has now become a leader in containing the spread of COVID-19 and extended the state of emergency to July 16 today to mitigate the chances of causing a second wave of COVID-19 by signing Executive Order 2020-127.

“The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave,” Governor Whitmer said. “We owe it to the heroes on the front lines to keep doing our part by wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing. Now is not the time to get complacent. We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.”

On June 1, she announced that most of the state would move to Phase 4 of the governor’s Start plan, allowing retailers and restaurants to resume operations. Hair salons and other personal care services followed two weeks later.

And on June 10, the Upper Peninsula and the region surrounding Traverse City were moved to Phase 5 allowing for the reopening of movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys. If current trends continue the rest of the state will be moved to Phase 5 by July 4.

This week, Michigan personal care salons re-opened for the first time since they were closed back in March due to the pandemic.

Many hair salons reported seeing an influx of customers eager to get their haircut for the first time in months.

Salon owner Pamela Winkler says Guys and Dolls hair salon is working hard to make up for lost time with clients, 6 News Ashley Graham reported.

“You know, to be honest, my phone was blowing up way back because they were like “Can you just cut my hair?” And I’d be like “I wish I could,” she said. “People have been calling for a while, so I’ve been in here quite a bit scheduling appointments to be ready to go.”

The personal care salons are opening with caution and safety guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Even our stations are six and seven feet apart but we’re still kind of doing, you know, every other station just to start out.”

Aside from personal care salons re-opening, Gov. Whitmer also made the announcement Wednesday that Michigan schools may resume in-person learning in phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan with safety measures in place.

Whitmer also plans to release an executive order June 30 and a document titled, “Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap” that will provide details on what will be required and what will be recommended for schools. The governor also highlighted the need for support and flexibility from the federal government to help ensure resources for students and educators.

This week in Oklahoma, health officials are seeing COVID-19 cases rising in Tulsa ahead of Trump’s campaign rally, scheduled for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, southern states like Florida and Texas who did not implement social distancing as swiftly are now seeing upticks in cases.