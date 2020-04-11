State health officials report 23,993 cases, 1,392 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 23,993 cases and 1,392 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

The state is reporting that 433 people have recovered from COVID-19. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on April 10, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to March 11, 2020. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Michigan has the third most cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and Wayne County has the sixth most cases out of every U.S. county, according to the Johns Hopkins University Global Cases tracker.

The three Metro-Detroit counties, Wayne, Macomb and Oakland account for more than 78 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases and more than 84 percent of all the state’s deaths.

The counties with the most cases include:

Wayne Oakland Macomb Genesse Washtenaw

In Wayne County, cases in the city of Detroit compose more than 50% of the positive cases of coronavirus. Detroit is also in the top 10 U.S. cities with the highest black population.

This week, WLNS 6 News and CBS News reported that COVID-19 is killing black Americans at a disproportionate rate.

NAACP Vice President for Advocacy and Policy Hilary Shelton said that a higher proportion of African Americans are unemployed and many are gig workers who do not have health insurance, CBS News Correspondent Raquel Martin reported.

“The African American community is disproportionally unemployed, so to think about the resources necessary for health care that normally comes to so many millions of Americans through their jobs — We don’t have that, so as a result, we’re disproportionately now being affected,” Shelton said.

In Michigan, black Americans have accounted for 40% of all COVID-19 deaths, but only make up 14% of the population.

In other cities like Chicago, black people account for more than 70% of all COVID-19-related deaths and more than 50% of total cases in the city, while making up only 32% of the population.

The state of Louisiana has a similar figure, while only 32% of the state’s residents are black. In Milwaukee, where blacks make up 26% of residents, the numbers reflect Chicago’s data.

To address the racial disparity of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities. The task force will be lead by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities will provide the governor with recommendations on how to address this disparity as officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“This virus is holding a mirror up to our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in this country,” said Governor Whitmer. “From basic lack of access to health care, transportation, and protections in the workplace, these inequities hit people of color and vulnerable communities the hardest. This task force will help us start addressing these disparities right now as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”

And in case you missed some of 6 News’ Coverage of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan in the past week, here is a quick recap:

Saturday, April 4:

The first inmate death was reported at a Michigan Department of Corrections Facility in Jackson County. The hospital tested the prisoner after his death and the results came back positive for COVID-19. According to an MDOC release, this prisoner had not been tested and did not inform health care that he was feeling ill.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 among inmates within their facilities. Last week, nine of MDOC’s facilities had reported COVID-19 cases.

Health officials reported the COVID-19 case total on this day was 14,225 cases and 540 deaths

Sunday, April 5:

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order on Saturday that requires doctors and funeral homes to report COVID-19 deaths quicker. The order which is effective immediately will get important death information to public health officials so they can better provide health services and enforce health laws, according to a press release from the State Emergency Operations Center.

Monday, April 6:

Tuesday April 7:

Wednesday April 8:

Thursday April 9:

Friday April 10: