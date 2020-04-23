State health officials report 35,391 cases, 2,977 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS/ CBS) —

State health officials are reporting 35,291 cases, 2,977 deaths and 3,237 recoveries from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today’s case total is an increase of 1,325 individual cases and 164 deaths from yesterday.

The City of Detroit has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 with more than 8,000 individual cases and 747 deaths. This week, CBS correspondent Caitlin O’Kane reported that the 5-year-old daughter of two Detroit first responders has become the youngest person in Michigan to die from COVID-19.

Before Skylar’s death on Sunday, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Michigan was 20 years old, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, rapper Eminem was thanked over social media for donating mom’s spaghetti to Detroit-area hospital workers who are fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus in Michigan.

Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @Eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/HyKXzzyhJ5 — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) April 22, 2020

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake the national economy, it has also caused more than 1 million Michiganders to file for unemployment. Today, the Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA) announced $1.37 billion in benefits have been provided to an estimated 820,000 unemployed Michigan workers.

In Michigan, 17% of the state’s workforce is now receiving unemployment aid, the largest proportion in the country. It is followed by Rhode Island at 15%, Nevada at 13.7% and Georgia at 13.6%, the AP Reports.

The number of unemployment claims in the state filed per week are listed as follows:

Unemployment claims during COVID-19:

Week-Ending April 18: 134,119

Week-Ending April 11: 222,207

Week-Ending April 4: 388,554

Week-Ending March 28: 304,335

Week-Ending March 21: 128,806

Five Week Total: 1,178,021

As people in Michigan and across the United States have been losing their jobs, they have also been losing health insurance with it.

Many have had to postpone necessary medical procedures because they lost their health insurance along with their job, and according to some experts, the path to get insured without one is a tough one, CBS News reports.

“The absence of our patients is really striking. And it’s scary to me,” Minnesota doctor Hannah Lichtsinn told CBS News’ consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner.

The Affordable Care Act passed under the Obama administration allows people who have lost jobs to apply to state health care exchanges through special enrollment. Prices and plans vary, though many are eligible for subsidies.

Some laid off workers also quality for COBRA — temporary coverage that can be expensive.

If income falls low enough, another option is Medicaid, though restrictions vary by state.

Amid job and health insurance losses, Gov. Whitmer has been passing legislation to alleviate the financial burden on Michiganders by today announcing the creation of the MiMortgage Relief Partnership.

The partnership is with 200 of Michigan’s financial institutions to ensure that no one experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 will lose their home during this public health crisis.

The relief will provide affected borrowers with:

a 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments

forego new foreclosures for 60 days

provide relief from mortgage-related fees and charges for 90 days

refrain from reporting adverse credit scoring information based upon the borrower’s accessing relief

working with borrowers on their specific needs or concerns

While some are hoping that Whitmer and other state governors will re-open their state economies, the majority of Americans prioritize staying home — and they’re worried stay-at-home restrictions will lift too soon, according to a CBS poll.

And what would Americans actually do if restrictions were lifted right now? Would anyone show up to public places or would they be too worried about health risks? That could be the most important factor in the economy.