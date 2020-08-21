State health officials report 374 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

State health officials are reporting 374 new cases and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the state total confirmed cases to 95,071.

Schools this week are the talk of the town.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. announced to the Spartan student body this week that he’s encouraging all undergraduates living on-campus to stay at home for the fall semester’s online classes.

President Stanley Jr. cited the current state of the pandemic in the U.S., namely the rise in outbreaks at other universities amid the start of fall semester. A New York Times report from July 29 found that more than 6,600 COVID-19 cases have been linked to U.S. colleges, including 20 cases at MSU.

In the letter, he wrote: “it has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus.”

He said refunds or credits will be issued to individuals who have already paid for the fall semester.

He said he also encourages students living off-campus to do the same.

Exceptions

There will be some exceptions for the colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine and Veterinary Medicine as well as all graduate programs. Those colleges and programs will learn more details soon. Stanley Jr. said research will continue and the university will work with their international students on their student visa status and those needing labs, studios and performance-based classes that are required for graduation.

President Stanley Jr. is also encouraging students living off-campus to consider staying in their home communities if that is a safer option for students.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult decision, but the safety of our campus community must be our paramount concern,” Stanley Jr. said. “Please know that we are making choices based on reliable public health data, updates from local and state officials and our understanding of the science and research available to us on the novel coronavirus.”

Undergraduate classes begin September 2 remotely.

This week in local schools, Okemos and Haslett Public Schools announced they’re postponing their fall sports, including volleyball, swimming and diving and soccer.

The superintendent and other Okemos Public School officials said they’re hoping for a spring season, if health conditions allow for it.

“We acknowledge the disappointment this will bring to our student athletes and their families, but it is our genuine hope that we will be able to offer the opportunity to practice and compete when the risks are lower and we can meet our district’s established safety expectations,” they wrote.

The officials said even though the fall season will not continue as per usual, conditioning that has already met safety protocols can continue in order for students to have a space to develop skills and be part of an organized school experience.

The Okemos Public Schools decision to cancel the three sports comes after the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) made the decision Friday August 14 to postpone high school football until the Spring of 2021.

