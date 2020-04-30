State health officials report 41,379 cases, 3,789 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 41,379 cases and 3,789 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today’s COVID-19 report has 980 new cases and 119 new deaths since yesterday.

Across the state, more than 172,000 people in Michigan have been tested for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nationwide, Wayne County, Michigan ranks no.4 with more than 1,700 COVID-19 deaths. More than half of the deaths occurred in the City of Detroit.

Today’s case total report comes as hundreds of protesters at the State Capitol are calling for an end to the “Stay Home Stay Safe” Executive Order, which went into effect March 24.

In some states like Georgia and South Carolina, local economies are re-opening, including restaurants, retail stores, salons, gyms and houses of worship with imposed social distancing guidelines.

Other states that are partially re-opening include:

Montana

Colorado

Minnesota

Oklahoma

Mississippi

Tennessee

While some states are re-opening, in New York City today, officials discovered dozens of bodies found in two unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks at a funeral home, CBS News New York reported. New York City has recorded nearly 13,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Police were called to a Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday after The Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home resorted to storing deceased bodies from the COVID-19 pandemic on ice in rented trucks, and neighbors complained about the odor, officials said.

Mortuary Response in Michigan

And in Michigan, a statewide effort has been activated to securely transfer the overwhelming amount of human remains during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 40 volunteers in the Michigan Mortuary Response Team have been called upon to assist health care facilities and funeral homes across the state.

The volunteers include medical examiners, law enforcement, forensic scientists, chaplains, and funeral directors. The team transfers, identifies and stores human remains in a central collection center until funeral homes can help families make plans.

Zoom is changing the nature of funerals

Funerals across the nation have changed in nature, with many switching to zoom sessions:

My cousin passed away this morning from COVID-19. Her dad also passed away just 2 weeks ago from this same virus. I attended his funeral via Zoom just two days ago. She couldn’t watch it because she was fighting for her life. Now they’re both gone. RIP Ren and Tito Pootsie. pic.twitter.com/PuQJDq3ujw — aj rafael (@ajRAFAEL) April 26, 2020

i’m attending a zoom funeral for my uncle. it is the most bleak, dystopian experience in the world. tell your loved ones how much they mean to you — joshua bote (@joshua_bote) April 30, 2020