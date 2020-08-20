State health officials report 419 new cases and 19 deaths due to the coronavirus

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 419 cases and 19 deaths due to the coronavirus in Michigan.

Of the 19 deaths, 11 were identified during a vital records review. The state total is now 94,697 cases and 6,368 deaths.

Today, Governor Whitmer signed the bipartisan “Return to Learn” bills, which she and legislative leaders agreed upon on Friday of last week.

Under the legislation, schools are provided flexibility around number of school days, instructional hours, student count and attendance. Additionally, the legislation outlines the new COVID-19 learning plan which is intended to provide school districts with the maximum flexibility to adapt their programs to properly and safely respond to the pandemic. Districts must submit their plans, which should include educational goals and a description of how instruction will be delivered.

Under each plan, schools are required to describe how instruction will be delivered, giving school districts the ability to provide instruction in-person at school or a different location, online, digitally, or any other remote means of learning. Districts are also required to describe how instruction for core academic areas provided under the learning plan will expose each student to standards comparable to in-person instruction and a description of how student progress will be graded or reported.

In coronavirus news today, the vacation rental marketplace, Airbnb announced a global ban on parties of no more than 16 people at its larger-sized listings.

The company said it is currently looking into a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues, which include boutique hotels.

If you’re planning to fly for vacation, American Airlines is dropping flights to 15 cities in October, so you should be aware of the following changes.

American said its schedule covering Oct. 7 through Nov. 3 will drop flights from Sioux City, Iowa; New Haven, Connecticut; and Springfield, Illinois.

Other cities that American will drop from the October schedule are Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.