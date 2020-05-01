State health officials report 42,356 cases and 3,866 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 42,356 cases and 3,866 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Tomorrow, the state will provide updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. Currently, 8,342 have recovered as of last Saturday, April 24. Today, Henry Ford Allegiance Health reported that it has discharged a total of 100 COVID-19 patients since it got its first patient in mid-March.

Yesterday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-69 that revokes the existing emergency order and replaces them with a new state of emergency and disaster declaration.

That new order means public spaces such as theaters, bars, and casinos will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28th.

Earlier yesterday, protesters took to the state capitol calling on Whitmer to revise her stay-at-home order and re-open businesses.

“We believe our freedoms are being violated,” said Organizer Michael Farage said to 6 News Reporter Kiyerra Lake. He spoke with us about the issue of keeping people quarantined.

Farage said, “We’re seeing small business which is the heart and soul of this state basically sinking and sinking and we need to stick up for them.”

One county in Michigan, Hillsdale, has plans to re-open business as early as tomorrow. Yesterday, Hillsdale County reported 125 cases and 17 COVID-19 deaths.

The Hillsdale Mayor, Adam Stockford, said many businesses in Hillsdale intend to open tomorrow for regular hours in a Facebook Post.

He said most businesses will be operating under some sort of new self-imposed restrictions for social distancing.