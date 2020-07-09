State health officials report 446 cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 446 new cases and 9 deaths due to COVID-19.

Daily coronavirus case totals in Michigan have been rising in the past week with more than 300 cases reported on multiple days.

Yesterday, the most COVID-19 cases were reported since May 20, when 659 cases were reported.

Locally in Inhgam County, the East Lansing bar, Harper’s Brewpub and Restaurant has had at least 174 cases of COVID-19 linked to it. The establishment re-opened Monday, June 8 per Whitmer’s order allowing bars and restaurants to re-open with strict safety guidelines. One week after the restaurant re-opened, 14 COVID_19 cases were linked to the establishment.

Now, a month later 141 primary COVID-19 cases and 33 secondary cases have emerged from Harpers. Secondary cases refer to the 33 people who contracted COVID-19 did not visit Harper’s, but interacted with someone who did visit the restaurant.

Moving to the west side of the state, new COVID-19 findings in the state show that Grand Rapids is now listed as a high-risk area in Michigan’s Safe Start map.

According to the map, as updated July 4, the Grand Rapids region has dropped two phases since June 25 when it was in the “medium risk” phase.

State health leaders say the region has experienced three weeks of COVID-19 case increases.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 in Michigan, visit michigan.gov/coronavirus.