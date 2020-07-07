State health officials report 454 new cases, 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 454 new cases and 30 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan today.

The deaths announced today include 20 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

That brings the total deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan to 6,005 and the total cases to 66,627.

This report comes just as the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $100 million program that will provide grants to small businesses around Michigan working to recover from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 virus.

“The COVID-19 virus has especially impacted Michigan’s food and agriculture sector. This investment will provide critical resources to ensure the safety of Michigan’s food production industry and its workforce,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The State of Michigan has appropriated $100 million of federal CARES Act funding through SB 690, signed into law by Governor Whitmer last week, to implement the Michigan Small Business Restart Program to support Michigan’s small businesses that are reopening and have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Other aid that’s being dispersed across the state includes assistance with staffing shortages at long-term care facilities due to COVID-19. As a result, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is offering Rapid Response Staffing Resources in 11 counties:

West Michigan: Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, Muskegon, Newago and Montcalm counties.

Southeast Michigan: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Washtenaw counties.

MDHHS will provide short term, 72 hours or less, of consecutive staffing assistance through 22nd Century Technologies, Inc. Facilities requiring staffing assistance will need to meet specific criteria and demonstrate they have exhausted all other options. Staffing resources available will include registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, personal care aides or resident care assistants.

And for those of you who have been wondering just how risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A new Associated Press report today says there is some risk, but health officials say there are precautions you can take to minimize the chances you’ll be exposed to the virus.

Ordering takeout or delivery is still the safest option for getting restaurant food, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you decide to eat at a restaurant, it’s best to opt for outdoor seating where tables are at least 6 feet apart, the agency says. Dining inside a restaurant that hasn’t reduced its capacity or safely distanced tables poses the most risk, it says.