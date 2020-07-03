State health officials report 460 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 460 new coronavirus cases and 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

That brings the state total to 65,135 COVID-19 cases and 5,969 deaths.

The most recent local spread of COVID-19 at East Lansing’s Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub has gained national attention after 14 COVID-19 cases were traced to the restaurant last week. Today, there are 158 COVID-19 cases traced to the establishment and cases continue to climb daily.

All of the people with cases linked to Harper’s are between the ages of 19 and 23. Approximately half were connected to Michigan State University (MSU), according to a June 24 report from the Ingham County Health Department.

According to the New York Times, Clinton, Eaton, Jackson and Ingham County in Michigan have become hot spots for the coronavirus.

Governor Whitmer on July 1 signed Executive Order 2020-143 closing indoor service at bars throughout most of lower Michigan to protect the progress Michigan has made against COVID-19.

Regions 6 and 8, which include the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan, are excluded from the order, and bars statewide can continue to serve outdoors. The governor also signed a package of bills allowing cocktails-to-go at bars and restaurants to help these businesses serve more Michiganders during this time.

The package raises the current 17 percent discount on spirits purchased from the state by an on-premises account to 23 percent for a 12-month period.

It allows for drinks to go and the delivery of drinks by on-premises licensees until Dec. 31, 2025 and two-for-one pricing on drinks sold in a licensed establishment.

The new bill increases the amount of spirits an on-premises account can purchase from an off-premises account from nine liters per month (108 liters per year) to 120 liters per year with no monthly cap.

Nationally, daily coronavirus case totals have topped 50,000 on several days, bringing the nationwide case total to 2.7 million, the most out of any other nation in the world. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll is now 128,648 and climbing.

Much of the nationwide increases are being seen predominantly in the south and southwestern states, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina and Georgia.