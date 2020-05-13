State health officials report 48,391 cases and 4,714 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS/CBS) — State health officials are reporting 48,391 cases and 4,714 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Today’s case total is up by 370 since yesterday. The death toll has risen by 40 individual deaths.

Half of the people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Michigan have recovered as of Saturday, May 9, 2020, according to state health officials.

Locally, there are cases and deaths in Ingham County and cases and deaths in Jackson County.

In Lansing, the city announced a list of upcoming events that have either been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic. You can see the list of adjusted events here. In the City of East Lansing, the Wharton Center made an announcement that it will be postponing the 2020 Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen until 2021.

Today in Lansing, the Unemployment Insurance Agency reported 1.7 million claimants have applied for state and federal benefits since March 15 at the onset of the crisis, with $5.62 billion in benefits paid to 1.37 million workers.

Roughly 92% of eligible claimants have received benefits or have been approved to receive benefits.

Nation & New York City

Nationwide, reports of a rare COVID-19 complication that threatens children have been surfacing. Specifically, the illness has been most prominent among New York City children where there are now more than 50 cases of “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” a mysterious illness that’s believed to be related to COVID-19.

Doctors first identified the illness in Europe and later in New York. It now appears the mysterious condition– pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome – may have reached other parts of the United States.

Dr. Frank Belmonte with Advocate Children’s Hospital told sister station WGN that doctors are working with a young patient at Advocate Children’s Hospital who appears to be suffering from this mysterious syndrome. No details were available on the child’s condition.

“Basically, these kids probably have been exposed to COVID in the recent four-to-six week period, have convalesced from that, and now are having this inflammatory viral response,” he said. “Many of them are not testing positive through a nasal swab, but we’re actually finding antibodies in their blood that are consistent with a past exposure to the COVID virus.”

Belmonte said the illness presents with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome. Those symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and rash.